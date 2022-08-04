Siemens Energy says turbine for Nord Stream ready for operation

BERLIN, August 4. /TASS/. The turbine required for full-fledged functioning of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is ready for operation and can be transported immediately by the German side, a representative of Siemens Energy’s press service told TASS.

"Everything there is to say about the turbine has really been said: it is ready for operation and can be transported immediately from our side so if the operator really wants the turbine, he'll get it," the corporation said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday Berlin was ready to send the turbine for Nord Stream at any time, adding that there were no gas sector sanctions preventing the usage of this turbine, and that the Russian side must say that it needed it and provide customs and transportation documents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier Gazprom would like to get back the repaired turbine for Nord Stream but it was important for the company to see the legal confirmation that it was not under sanctions. The EU’s verbal assurances are not enough in this case, he added. Gazprom said on Wednesday that engine supply for Nord Stream was not possible now due to sanctions of Canada, the EU and the UK, as well as because of nonconformity to contractual commitments on the side of Siemens.