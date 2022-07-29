Continental plant in Kaluga to resume operations from August 1 — governor

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The tire and auto parts plant of the German company Continental in Kaluga, which was idle since March, will resume operations from August 1, Governor of the Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha said in his Telegram channel.

"The Continental Kaluga plant will resume operations on August 1!" the Governor wrote. "They managed to reestablish logistical chains, find new suppliers, and will resume production since Monday in the volume making possible to satisfy demands of the auto market," Shapsha noted.

The plant is producing a wide range of tires, the Governor added.