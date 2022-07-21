US to cap prices for Russian oil by December, says Department of Treasury

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The US expects prices for Russian oil to be capped by December 2022 when the European Union’s ban on insurance of tankers carrying crude from the Russian Federation comes into force, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo told a forum on Wednesday.

The EU plans to impose restrictions on oil insurance by September, he said. Washington’s goal is to add the price ceiling by December when the insurance ban comes into force, in a move to reduce energy prices, the official added.