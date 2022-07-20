Western companies' departure from Russia will help it end technological dependence — Putin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence on Wednesday that the withdrawal of Western companies from the Russian market will allow the country to do away with the dangerous and humiliating dependence on foreign technologies.

Replying to the questions at the forum ‘Strong Ideas for a New Time,’ the president cited one of the speakers as saying that "some companies are leaving [Russia] and taking along technologies and even trained personnel." "In order to work within the proposed foreign technological solutions, you have to retrain or fire [people]," the speaker said.

"This, of course, is a humiliating condition. In this case, I would want to say, 'a blessing in disguise’. The fact that they are leaving makes us finally move on, because relying on foreign technologies all the time means sinking into dependence, this humiliating and very dangerous dependence, since this dependence is gradually expanding and getting from one area into another, including into very critical areas related to military technologies," Putin pointed out.

Prospects of modern technologies

Putin also responded to the idea of Pavel Frolov, the founder of Robbo robotic engineering company, to present samples of the company’s products to leaders of India and China. "As far as gifts are concerned, I will present such gifts with pleasure to my colleagues; it will be interesting for them," the Russian leader said.

China and India are "vast countries with tremendous prospects and potential. Leaders of these countries are certainly dealing in full scope with resolution of tasks the entire mankind faces; they are merely enthusiastic with issues of modern technologies. Much has been done in China and India," Putin noted. Russia also has good prospects in this sphere and "we have things for joint work," he added.