Finland may face electricity outages this winter — TV

STOCKHOLM, July 17. /TASS/. Finland may be faced with electricity outages already this winter due to the refusal from Russian energy sources, oil and gas, Finland’s YLE television channel said on Sunday.

"Europe is refusing from Russian fossil fuels but there are problems with alternative energy sources. It means that regulation and restrictions in the energy sector may be a possible solution. Since Europe is getting prepared for the coming winter by means of regulating energy consumption, its is quite possible that Finland will have to fact similar restrictions," it said.

According to YLE, electricity outages may not last for more than two hours a dayz.

Meanwhile, Fingrid, Finland’s electricity grid operator, said that electricity outages are an extreme measure, which will be used only in case of emergency.

