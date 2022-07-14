US House of Representatives passes $840bln defense budget

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the country’s defense budget for fiscal year 2023 (beginning from October 1), totaling approximately $840 billion.

According to a live broadcast by the lower chamber’s official website, the bill was supported by 329 congressmen, while 101 voted against it.

The Senate is to adopt its own version of the bill, which differs from the variant proposed by the House of Representatives. Subsequently, a commission to bring the two versions together will convene. The document is to be approved by both chambers before going to US President Joe Biden for signing. The process may take several months.