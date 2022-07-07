Russian Crab to redirect products to China instead of exporting to US, says company chief

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Crab Group, which used to supply 3,500 tonnes of frozen cooked crab to the US each year, will become the first Russian company to export those products to China, General Director Alexander Sapozhnikov said in an interview with TASS.

"The US and Europe accounted for almost 40% of revenue of Russian Crab Group last year. Losing it will impact business, of course, but not dramatically. We are seeking replacement. China almost did not purchase frozen cooked and raw crab previously. <…> Nevertheless, we have already signed contracts on supply of frozen cooked crab," he said.

Chinese clients are interested, though they would like to try the products first, Sapozhnikov said. "We were the first Russian crab harvesting company to enter the Chinese market with a new proposal," he said, adding that crab exports to the EU exceeded 126,000 tonnes last year, with Russia providing one fourth of that volume. "Premium crabs is a limited resource, global demand will not drop, it is a question of time to replace the American and European markets," General Director explained.