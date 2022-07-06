Russia’s annual inflation slowing down to 16.19% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared down to 16.19% from June 25 to July 1, compared to 16.22% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its price review.

"Prices accelerated over the week from June 25 to July 1, 2022 in view of annual upward revision of public utilities tariffs on July 1, 2022. In annual terms, the price growth rates decelerated to 16.19%," the Ministry said.

The food segment continues providing the primary restraining effect for inflation (down 0.38% as of the end of week), where fruits and vegetables prices are going down at a high pace. The price hike also decelerates for other foodstuffs.