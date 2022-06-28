Russia, Tajikistan cooperating actively in all spheres — Putin

DUSHANBE, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Dushanbe are actively cooperating in all spheres and maintain close and allied relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, our relations have a deep, trust-based character. The countries have allied relations. We are actively cooperating in all spheres," he said at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rakhmon.

He drew attention to the good dynamic of trade-and-economic ties. "Indeed, both last year and in the three-four months of the current year, we demonstrated, as a matter of fact, record-breaking trade growth," Putin said.