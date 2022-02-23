Sanctions not having substantial influence on Promsvyazbank operations, says bank

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Promsvyazbank (PSB) that has been put on the US’ and EU’ sanctions lists, does not expect restrictions to have a substantial influence on its operations, the credit organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Sanctions against PSB were expected to be imposed. Necessary actions were readied beforehand and performed by the bank as normal. Sanctions are not having a substantial influence on the operations of PSB. The bank operates as usual and continues its activities in all areas," the statement said.

The US authorities slapped sanctions on Promsvyazbank, as well as a number of other banks and their subsidiaries, on February 22. The move responds to Russia’s decision to recognize the DPR and LPR (the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics) and "to deploy troops to these regions," the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release.