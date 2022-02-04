Russian oil companies prepared ‘very good new solutions’ for supplies to China — Putin

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russian oil companies have prepared "very good new solutions" to supply hydrocarbons to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"For today's meeting, our oil companies have prepared very good new solutions for the supply of hydrocarbons to the People's Republic of China. The gas industry has also taken another step forward, I mean the new contract for the supply of gas to China from the Russian Far East for 10 bln cubic meters per year," Putin said.

Speaking about the cooperation between the countries, the Russian leader noted the interaction in a variety of economic areas, including high-tech, and the environmental agenda in connection with the transition to new types of energy. "We don't forget the traditional [types of energy] either," he stressed.

Putin also expressed confidence that Moscow and Beijing would reach the bilateral trade figure of $200 bln.

In general, Putin called the agenda very eventful, adding that he understands how busy Xi Jinping's schedule is in connection with the opening of the Olympic Games. "I hope we will find a few minutes to talk about bilateral relations," Putin concluded.