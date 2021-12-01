Russia’s retail trade turnover up 7.9% year-on-year in January-October 2021

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia moved up by 7.9% year-on-year in January-October 2021 to 31.66 trillion rubles ($426.1 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The retail trade turnover in October 2021 gained 4.1% annually to 3.46 trillion rubles ($46.6 bln).

In October 2021, 95.4% of retail trade turnover were formed by trading companies and individual entrepreneurs. The share of retail markets and fairs was 4.6% (in October 2020 - 95.1% and 4.9% respectively).