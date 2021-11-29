Russia to employ AI for personality assessment on social media

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Ivannikov Institute for System Programming has launched a tender to the tune of 36 mln rubles ($480,000) to study the use of artificial intelligence for the psychological assessment of people’s personalities based on data from social media, according to a document published on the government’s public procurement website no November 23, Kommersant writes.

"The development of technologies based on the use of digital footprints to assess the character and condition of a person has become increasingly common nowadays. It’s crucial to use the principles of trustworthy artificial intelligence to develop and use such technologies," the document reads. "Social media are one of the sources of this kind of data since they accumulate a vast amount of information about users’ interests and hobbies, as well as posts reflecting their behavioral activity. The use of digital footprints offers great opportunities to assess people's personalities and predict their behavior without conducting psychological tests that usually require the voluntary consent of those tested," the document explains.

The tender’s results will be announced on November 29. The Russian government’s Analysis Center is the main customer. The work is expected to be completed in September 2024.