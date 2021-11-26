Feasibility Study for Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline to be completed in December — official

ULAANBAATAR, November 26. /TASS/. Development of the feasibility study for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project across Mongolia can be completed in early days of December 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told reporters on Friday.

"We are focused now on deliberation of the feasibility study for this project. Our colleagues from the Russian Ministry of Energy, from Gazprom, from the subsidiary specifically created to deal with this project, will complete consideration by the end of the year. We hope it will take place slightly earlier, actually in first days of December. As soon as we see the feasibility study, the cost and other parameters will be clear," she said.

The Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline will pass across the territory of Mongolia and will be the extension of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.