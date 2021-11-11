Hainan's leading port opens its first transcontinental route to Indian Ocean

HAIKOU /China/, November 11. /TASS/. Hainan's main international container shipping hub, Yangpu Port, has tried out a new transcontinental route linking East Asia with the Indian Ocean, the Yangpu Economic Development Zone Management Committee announced on Thursday.

According to the information published on the department's page on the WeChat social network, China’s COSCO Shipping operates this route and its ship returned to the port of departure after the first delivery of goods this week. Yangpu has thus created a second transcontinental shipping route (the first opened in September 2020 and links Hainan to Australia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea).

"The creation of this transcontinental route shows that after the modernization of container harbors, Yangpu's potential has significantly increased," the committee clarified. According to its information, this port will continue to expand the network of international transcontinental ocean routes, as there is already a sound economic basis for such a task.

As COSCO Shipping commented, it is eager to take advantage of Hainan's free trade port. China's southernmost province, as noted in the report, is becoming an increasingly important transportation hub, the southern gateway for increased trade and economic cooperation between China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Yangpu is the most important deep-water port in Hainan, which is ideally suited to serve ultra-large container ships. According to statistics, its harbor received more than 975,000 standard containers between January and September. It is about 40% more than in the same period last year. It is expected that by 2025 it will become a transportation hub of regional importance, through which up to 5 million containers will annually pass.