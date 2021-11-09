Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe up more than two-fold after resumption late on November 8

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Direct gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany were resumed late on Monday, November 8, whereas by early Tuesday they were up more than two-fold, according to trading data of the European gas transport operator Gascade.

Particularly, the pumping via Yamal-Europe was up to almost 860,000 cubic meters per hour by the morning compared to around 360,000 cubic meters on the previous evening.

Direct gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline were halted on November 6, after which reverse flows started.

Earlier, the pumping to Germany via the Yamal-Europe route was resumed on November 4 after a five-day halt and reverse supplies. Gazprom said then that the European consumers’ requests for Russian gas deliveries were fulfilled in full, whereas the fluctuations of the demand for Russian gas depended on virtual needs of purchasers.

Moreover, requests for transit gas deliveries through Ukraine to Slovakia on November 9 went up to almost 83 mln cubic meters per day from 75.22 mln cubic meters that were pumped via the gas distributing plant on the border of the two countries in the previous days, according to the data provided by the Slovakian gas transport operator Eustream.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked Gazprom with increasing supplies to the company’s European underground storage facilities after completion of gas pumping into Russian storage facilities on November 8. Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Aleksei Miller assured Gazprom would fulfill the task.

The Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline stretches over the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany. The design capacity of the pipeline is 32.9 bln cubic meters of gas per year.