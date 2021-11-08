Hainan allows foreigners to obtain recreational boats crew licenses

SANYA, Nov. 8. /TASS/. Foreign nationals can apply for training, examinations and certificates to become qualified crew members of yachts and other recreational boats from November 1, as reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

Hainan province has become the first region in China to make this procedure available to foreigners - the program has already been approved by China's Maritime Safety Administration. Foreigners between the ages of 16 and 65 can participate as long as they meet the health requirements. They also need to have a valid visa or residency permit in China.

After completing a training program and passing an exam, foreigners will now be able to apply for a PRC certificate. In addition, owners of similar licenses issued by other countries which have an agreement with China on mutual recognition of certificates will be able to undergo training and apply for advanced training.

Hainan's main resort, Sanya, is actively developing its yacht tourism industry. Some 634 thousand people went on boat cruises while recreational boats sailed 101 thousand times just in the first half of 2021, which is an increase of 158% and 147% than the same period last year respectively.

Chinese authorities are planning to turn Hainan into a center of yacht tourism and an international base of cruise ships trade. The Chinese island is often called the "Oriental Hawaii" – local nature, tropical forests, a developed network of hotels combined with beaches and the coastline length of more than 1.9 thousand kilometers attract visitors from the farthest corners of the world.

