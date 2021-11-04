Russia, Belarus made noticeable progress in creating integrated oil, gas markets - Putin

SEVASTOPOL, November 4. /TASS/. The creation of common oil and gas markets by Russia and Belarus leads to heated debate, but the two countries have already achieved impressive progress in this issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

"It has been agreed to regulate the common markets of oil, gas, electricity and transport services. By the way, I have just said about the oil and gas markets, but we keep these issues under constant control, as they are of paramount importance. [They] often bring about arguments and heated debate. Nevertheless, we have made very serious progress in this area as well," the Russian president stated.