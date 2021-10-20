DHL combating fraudsters using corporate name — VP

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. DHL, the global market leader in logistics, is working on the prevention of fraudsters using the corporate name, Vice President for IT in DHL Express in Russia Gennady Stolyarov told TASS.

Rostelecom-Solar, the Russian cybersecurity technologies provider, warned earlier about a new type of fraud related to sending emails said to be from the DHL delivery service. Opening the attachments of these emails may result in losing the login credentials to our email account, banking, social media and other profiles.

"We are proactively working on prevention these situations, including the regular communication of information security rules to clients and publishing updates on our official website," Stolyarov said.

Fraudsters often attempt to act under the DHL logo, the top manager said. "Obviously, this is related to DHL being a known and reliable brand, which can whittle down the defenses of clients," he added.