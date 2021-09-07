UAE-Russia trade turnover demonstrating solid growth rates in 2021, says ambassador

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates keeps growing fast after hitting a record level in 2020, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al-Jaber told TASS.

"Trade turnover between Russia and the UAE amounted to $2.53 bln in the first half of 2021, up by 79% compared with the same period in 2020. In this regard I would like to note that trade turnover between Russia and the UAE in 2020 equaled $3.26 bln, up by 77.64% compared to 2019, which means the trend is very positive. To compare, trade turnover between Russia and the UAE in 2017 amounted to $1.63 bln," he said.

Russian exports to the UAE stood at $2.359 bln in the first half of 2021, an 82.3% increase year-on-year, while imports to the country were $172.456 mln, up by 43.46% compared with the same period in 2020.