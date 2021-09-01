Transneft in talks with EU regulators on stocks split — First VP

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Transneft is holding a dialog with European regulators on the split-up of its stocks and awaits an approval from their side, First Vice President of the Russian oil pipeline operator Maxim Grishanin said at a teleconference with investors.

"We do not give up the splitting plan; we are working on this topic with regulators of the European Union now. We are waiting for their approval of such a transaction," the top manager said.

"We hope we will end this matter in 2022 and will be able to split up our stocks," Grishanin noted.