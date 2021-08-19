Brent crude oil price down below $67 per barrel on London’s ICE first since May 24

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2021 delivery went down by 2.18% on London's ICE on Thursday to $66.99 per barrel, diving below $67 per barrel for the first time since May 24, according to the trading data as of 10:00 am Moscow time.

As of 10:25 am, the price of Brent oil was down by 2.11% compared with the previous closing at $66.79 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of WTI oil was down by 2.52% at $63.53 per barrel.

The MOEX Index was down by 1.35% at 3,872.18 points, while the RTS was down by 1.74% at 1,645.99. The dollar’s exchange rate was up by 0.45% at 74.14 rubles, while the euro’s exchange rate was up by 0.09% at 86.55 rubles.