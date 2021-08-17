Gas transport over Yamal-Europe pipeline close to pre-accident level

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Gas transportation over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline on Tuesday approached the level of supplies before the accident at the Gazprom’s condensate treatment plant according to data of the European gas transport operator Gascade.

Gas transportation over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline increased almost twofold in daily terms from 0.9 mln cubic meters per hour to 1.7 mln cubic meters per hour closer to the evening of August 17.

Natural gas prices in Europe lost 3.1% to about $562 per 1,000 cubic meters during the trading session on Tuesday.

Gas throughput declined earlier due to the fire occurred on August 5 at the condensate treatment plant in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. The fire was contained without injured persons.