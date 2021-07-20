Putin calls development of civil aircraft construction one of Russia’s priorities

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow region/, July 20. /TASS/. The development of civil aircraft construction is one of the most important priorities for Russia, taking into account its vast territory, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a meeting on the implementation of key projects in the civil aircraft construction, which is taking place on the sidelines of the MAKS-2021 air show.

"For Russia, with its vast territory, the development of civil aircraft construction has always been and will always be one of the absolute priorities," Putin said.

"Transport accessibility and connectivity of regions, an increase in the volume of passenger and freight traffic, the mobility of citizens, and an increase in export potential directly depend on the efficient operation of the industry. And, of course, so does the stability of our aviation enterprises, research institutes, design bureaus, where over 400,000 highly qualified specialists work," he added.

At the meeting, the President suggested that the participants should review the implementation of key projects in civil aircraft construction and consider a comprehensive plan for the development of the industry until 2030.

He recalled that in recent years, Russia has paid special attention to the upgrade of its aviation industry, strengthening its financial base, and increasing the competitiveness of its products. According to Putin, the authorities have always favored the promotion of priority civil aircraft projects, including the modern airliners MC-21, Sukhoi Superjet-100, Il-114 and L-410, the light multipurpose aircraft Baikal, and the Ka-62 Mi-38 and Ansat helicopters. The President inspected these samples of aircraft earlier during his visit to the MAKS air show.

"Today I would like to ask you to tell us how the certification of this aircraft is going, when the deliveries will begin, how it is going with mass production and the creation of an after-sales maintenance," Putin summed up addressing the meeting’s participants.