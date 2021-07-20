Russian aviation has vast potential for development, Putin says

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Models presented at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon clearly demonstrate that the development potential of the Russian aviation is high, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday when opening the event.

"What we see now in Zhukovsky obviously demonstrates that the Russian aviation has high potential for development. Our aircraft industry also continues creating new competitive aviation equipment," the President said.

Domestic air carriers are already receiving modern Sukhoi Superjet 100 airliners and "the cutting-edge long-range MC-21 should go to routes" shortly, Putin noted. "Its modifications with the domestic PD-14 engine are presented at this air show for the first time," the President said. "This airplane will be followed by the regional Il-114-300, the light multirole airplane Baikal and new long-awaited helicopters," Putin added.

Russia's leadership in the aerospace sector

The Russian president noted that production of safe and efficient modern equipment would make it possible for Russia to strengthen leading positions in the aerospace sector.

"I am confident that modern efficient and safe equipment of the Russian make will help domestic airlines to meet the growing demand for flights and hold a decent place on the global market and will thereby fortify Russia’s positions as one of recognized leaders of the aerospace industry ," the head of state said.

Russia has positions to offer to partners in the sphere of fundamental research and developments as well, Putin said. Russian scientific institutions achieved success "in the whole range of breakthrough areas, with a significant portion of them presented on MAKS sites and displays," the President added.

Future of aviation