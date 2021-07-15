GAZ group to supply hydrogen-powered EV to Germany

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian automobile producer GAZ Group will create electric vehicles equipped with hydrogen fuel cells based on the Gazel NEXT model for the German market, the company’s press service says.

"The GAZ Group in cooperation with Elektrofahrzeuge Stuttgart (EFA-S) is implementing a project, with hydrogen-powered electric vehicles based on the Gazel NEXT model to be created and put into operation in Germany. It is planned that two hydrogen-powered vehicles based on Gazel NEXT will be handed over in the first half of 2022 to the road construction department of Esslingen district," the company said.

A range of commercial electric vehicles powered by traction batteries or fuel cells will be available to buyers.

The hydrogen-powered electric vehicle is created on Gazel NEXT chassis with full weight of 4.6 tonnes and a double cabin. Vehicles will be fitted with fuel cells, hydrogen storage and feed systems, traction batteries and electromotors.

Vehicles will undergo the required tests and certification in Europe in the coming months, the automobile manufacturer said.