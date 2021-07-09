Rosneft discovers large field in Yakutia with gas reserves of over 40 bln cubic meters

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha, part of Rosneft, has discovered a large gas condensate field in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) with reserves of over 40 bln cubic meters of gas, and more than 2 mln tonnes of gas condensate, Rosneft said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the stocks of raw materials have been put on the balance of the State Commission on Stocks. The new field was named Kederginskoye. "As part of the exploration activities, a regional geological model of the field was created, the resource potential was assessed, field seismic surveys were carried out, as well as high-tech processing and interpretation of seismic data," according to the statement.

Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha operates at ten license areas located in Yakutia. The company is developing the Central Block and the Kurungsky license area of the Srednebotuobinskoye oil and gas condensate field, which is one of the largest assets of Rosneft in Eastern Siberia. For three years, the enterprise has discovered four deposits.