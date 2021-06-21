Central Bank Chief calls cryptoassets most dangerous investment strategy

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina considers investment in cryptoassets the most dangerous investment strategy.

"Speculative cryptoassets are surely the most dangerous strategies of all. The price is very volatile, losses may be appalling. The Central Bank never gives advice, where to invest, but in this particular case - here [one] should definitely not [invest]," she said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Bank deposits is one of the best conservative saving strategies, Nabiullina said. "Many have rushed to the stock market, yields are higher here but one should always remember that there are risks as well. It is necessary to closely explore the products, take a critical look at ads, particularly when you are told that there are no risks here, whereas yields are high, it doesn’t work that way," she noted.

When investing in real estate there are certain risks as well. "After the market overheat prices may fall, liquidity [meaning the possibility to sell it quickly] is not guaranteed either. You may find yourself in a situation, when your invested savings will be smaller, and it will be rather challenging to turn them back into funds," Central Bank Chief explained.