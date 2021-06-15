Termination of investments in oil sector may lead to economic collapse — Gazprom Neft

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. An abrupt termination of investments into the oil sector is unacceptable because it may lead to a collapse of the whole global economy, CEO of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Tuesday.

"More and more companies declare a significant reduction of investments in oil production. All of us should not dramatically halt investments in oil production. If this occurs tomorrow, then there will be a collapse, a global economic meltdown," Dyukov said.

"We assume oil consumption volumes will grow at least until the period of 2027-2030. It should be understood at the same time that production facilities are depleting. There will be a need to introduce new ones, so investments will be needed in any case to substitute production facilities that will be depleted," the top manager noted.

The company has no recent plans "for major revisions in its investment program," he added.