Russian economy, industry actively recovering, says PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s economy is actively recovering after the coronavirus pandemic-related crisis, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"The economy and industry are actively recovering now," he said, adding that "amid this background, the pharmaceutical and medical industries demonstrated growth of over 23% last year and over 40% in the first quarter of this year."

"Import substitution programs have been and remain the government’s priority," PM noted. "The share of domestically-made products soared on the market in over two years," he said. Industrial production volumes overall increased in January-April 2021, "whereas in many sectors of the manufacturing industry growth exceeds 10%," according to Mishustin.