Bitcoin price up over 5% to $45,041

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin went up by 5.5% during the trading session on Tuesday to $45,041, according to the data provided by the CoinDesk portal as of 7:25 am Moscow time.

The cost of Bitcoin reached the highest level of $45,42 at some point (+6.39%).

