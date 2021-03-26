Norway orders Rolls-Royce to halt Bergen Engines sales to TMH International

HELSINKI, March 26. /TASS/. The Norwegian government issued a resolution binding Rolls Royce Group to halt sale of Norway’s Bergen Engines to TMH International, an international division of Transmashholding company, the cabinet’s press service said on Friday.

"The government using the king’s resolution has bound Rolls Royce today to stop sale of Norwegian plant Bergen Engines to Transmashholding companies," the press service said.

According to the document, transfer of "shares, property, industrial or technology information and other rights of Bergen Engines" to TMH should be stopped.

The Norwegian government made the decision to block the deal several days ago.

Transmashholding is the Russia’s largest manufacturer of railway machinery.