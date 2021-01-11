Rosatom commissioned largest wind farm in Russia

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom has put into operation the Kochubeevskaya wind-driven power plant (WPP) with an installed capacity of 210 MW, Rosatom said in a statement.

With 84 wind turbines, the Kochubeevskaya WPP is the largest wind farm in Russia. This is the second completed project by NovaWind (the Rosatom division in charge of wind energy projects). Earlier the company built the first wind farm in the republic of Adygea.

"Successful experience in the construction and operation of wind power plants, implementation of plans for the creation of serial production of components and assemblies of wind turbines in the Russian Federation, an effective supply chain, including with the participation of enterprises of the state corporation, allowed us to reach the systemic level of implementation of projects in wind energy and complete the project for the construction of Kochubeevskaya wind farm in two years. The Stavropol region has become our key region," NovaWind’s CEO Alexander Korchagin said as quoted by the press service.

Currently, Rosatom is implementing a program for the construction of wind farms at three more sites in the Stavropol and Rostov regions. In total, by 2024, Rosatom will commission wind power plants with a total capacity of about 1.2 GW.