Poland removes Russia from list of countries with banned air service due to COVID-19

WARSAW, September 1. /TASS/. The government of Poland has prepared a new list of 44 countries with the air traffic prohibited due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Russia was excluded from the list, according to the final text of the government enactment posted on Tuesday.

Russia, China and several other countries were removed from the list.

The new enactment will be effective from September 2 to 15. The ban does not cover flights permitted by the Polish prime minister and flights of military aircraft.