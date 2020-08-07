Trade between China and Russia down 4.3%

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. The volume of trade between China and Russia decreased from January to July 2020 by 4.3% year-on-year and amounted to 58.83 bln, according to a report published on Friday by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the published data, China's exports to Russia fell by 3.7% to $25.83 bln. Imports of Russian goods to China decreased by 4.7% to $33 bln.

In July, trade between the two countries amounted to $9.67 bln. At the same time, China's exports to Russia reached $4.89 bln, and imports of Russian goods to China amounted to $4.78 bln.