Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia intends to promote Russian products on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 6. /TASS/. The Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia intends to promote Russian goods on the market of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, as well as the development of comprehensive cooperation between the island and Russia, stated the union's president Zhou Litsun.

“In the future, we hope to promote cooperation with Hainan in five areas,” he said during a video conference in which representatives of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia and the Office of International Economic Development of Hainan took part. "Firstly, the promotion of Russian products on the market of Hainan, China and Southeast Asia. The Union of Chinese entrepreneurs will help to find the best companies to enter the Hainan market, promote cooperation between Russia and the Chinese province," he said.

“Secondly, we will promote investment cooperation [between Hainan and Russia]. Thirdly, we will promote Russia-Hainan cooperation in the field of trade and logistics. Also, it is necessary to organize forums, exhibitions, and maintain a business dialogue between the parties And, finally, last but not least, we intend to create a long-term mechanism of cooperation between the union and the Hainan Province International Economic Development Office," the official concluded.

During the presentation, the management spoke about the promotion of the free trade port on the island, spoke about the investment opportunities and Hainan's preferential policies. The meeting participants emphasized the need to take advantage of the province in order to promote cooperation with Russia.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.