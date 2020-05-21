China's Haima to install first its charging station for cars running on hydrogen

HAIKOU, May 21. /TASS/. Chinese car producer Haima will install its first hydrogen fuel station on Hainan this year, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to a company representative, the first vehicles with a battery operating on such a promising source of renewable energy will appear on the island in 2021. It is assumed that by 2025 about 2,000 such vehicles will be launched into commercial operation in the Hainan province.

"By this time, five hydrogen gas stations will be installed on Hainan <...> We intend to rapidly develop new types of products and facilitate their launch into mass operation," he said.

According to the company’s plans, the project will use AI technologies and an intelligent network management platform. Investments in the development of this promising program will exceed $ 1.4 billion.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.