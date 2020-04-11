Zarubezhneft plans to boost oil output three-fold by 2030 to 15 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Zarubezhneft plans to boost crude oil production more than three-fold by 2030 to 15 mln tonnes, according to the company’s in-house publication.

"The strategic goal is to bring production to 15 mln tonnes by 2030 in five regional centers (Russia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, CIS, Latin America) with a balanced projects portfolio," the publication said.

In 2019, the group’s output exceeded the planned volumes by 5.6% and amounted to 4.77 mln tonnes of oil equivalent.

The oil producer plans to tap new regions and actively join foreign projects. Zarubezhneft admits entrance into deep-water offshore and shale projects, though "only for a small share jointly with large majors with the aim of gaining new technological competencies and a positive image," the company noted.

Zarubezhneft also intends to actively develop renewable energy sources as it plans to boost their share in revenue to 22.2% by 2030.

Zarubezhneft is a diversified oil and gas holding. The company holds 13 hydrocarbons prospecting, exploration and production licenses in Russia and participates in development of the Kharyaga field within the production sharing agreement framework. Moreover, the company is involved in offshore production in Vietnam both in a joint venture with Vietsovpetro, its main production asset, and independently.