Alrosa CEO sold company’s shares to fight coronavirus in Yakutia

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of the Russian diamond miner Alrosa Sergei Ivanov sold a half of its stake in the company in the amount over 18.5 mln rubles ($214,000). Funds will be allocated to combat the coronavirus infection spread in Mirninsky District of Yakutia, the company said.

Ivanov’s stake dropped to 0.00415% from 0.0083% after the transaction.

"Yesterday I sold a half of my stake in Alrosa. All the money earned from the sale will be directed to purchase pharmaceuticals, appliances and personal protective equipment for Mirninsky District of Yakutia. I understand the time now is far from being the best for shares sale but maximized promptness in procurements is important in current conditions. It is simpler and faster to purchase medical means in short supply using private money," Ivanov said, cited by Alrosa’s press service.