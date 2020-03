MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The euro-to-ruble rate on the Moscow Exchange grew by 2% compared to the closing level of previous trading session to 87.1 rubles, according to the trading data.

The dollar rate was growing by 2.2%, to 79.17 rubles

The weakening of the ruble is observed amid the decline in oil prices.

The cost of a May futures of Brent oil on the London ICE exchange dropped by 6.9% to $24.52 per barrel. WTI crude oil is losing 5.75%, trading at $21.3 per barrel.