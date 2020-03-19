{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

IKEA shuts down shops around the world over coronavirus

IKEA shops, previously closed in China, steadily return to work, as the epidemic in the country slows down
© EPA-EFE/STEPHAN VAN DEN BOS

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Sweden’s IKEA furniture retail network shuts down its shops in a number of countries over the coronavirus threat, IKEA parent company Ingka Group announced in a statement Thursday.

"The primary concern for IKEA since the coronavirus outbreak has been the health and safety of our co-workers and customers," the statement says. "The below details Ingka Group store closures. Online shopping is available in most countries."

According to the statement, shops closed in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada and the US.

Shops in Hungary remain open, but they will only work until 15:00 local time. Shops in India, Ireland and the UK will close Friday.

Meanwhile, IKEA shops, previously closed in China, steadily return to work, as the epidemic in the country slows down.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was registered in central China in late December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries. According to the latest data, over 210,000 people have contracted the virus; about 8,500 of them have died. A total of 199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, one person has died.

Russian businessman seeks criminal proceedings against Obama over unlawful prosecution
Yevgeny Prigozhin demands either to continue the trial or remove charges from his company due to lack of guilt and corpus delicti
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Read more
Putin assures non-systemic opposition not an enemy of the state
Putin noted that the political awareness of Russia's ordinary citizens had grown over the past year
Read more
Putin highlights Russia’s middle class as comprising more than 70% of population
Putin stressed that "each country has its own middle class"
Read more
China greenlights clinical testing of first vaccine against COVID-19
The report notes that during pre-trial testing, the vaccine was deemed effective and safe
Read more
Man who intentionally spread coronavirus dies in Japan — media
To date, at least one of those who had contacts with the infected man has tested positive for the coronavirus
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US ‘lies’ about killings of Turkish servicemen in Syria
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday that "Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel" in Syria
Read more
Russia holds drills at Syria’s port of Tartus
During the drills, the crew of a Grachonok anti-sabotage boat detected an identified speed boat, which gave no response to requests and kept moving, ignoring demands to stop for inspection
Read more
Russia unlikely to use electronic warfare on NATO ships in Black Sea massively — expert
Modern plans do not involve seizure of control and jamming of any frequencies, the counter-admiral said
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Russia to test everyone returning from Europe for COVID-19
The order proposes to carry out tests for COVID-19 at airports
Read more
Research into Russia’s fifth generation subs well in progress — Navy’s commander
According to a TASS' source in the defense and industrial complex, the hypersonic missiles Tsirkon will be one of the strike weapons the yet-to-be created submarine will carry
Read more
US deliberately hampers Iran’s anti-coronavirus efforts — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The reason behind the numerous fatalities is not only the infection itself, but also the fact that the US is deliberately hindering efforts to counter it," the ministry said
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Glonass-M satellite launched from Plesetsk spaceport
Read more
Peru declares state of emergency, closes borders over coronavirus
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra said that the state of emergency in the country will stay in effect for 15 days
Read more
Putin signs decree on holding nationwide voting on constitutional amendments on April 22
The nationwide voting will take place on April 22 only if the coronavirus situation does not worsen, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed
Read more
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Read more
St. Petersburg authorities get no notification about Nissan’s leaving Russian market
Earlier, the Kommersant daily reported, citing its own sources, that Nissan’s departure from Russia was discussed because the company allegedly has problems with the model range, which affects demand
Read more
Elderly woman with coronavirus dies in Moscow
The deceased had a number of chronic diseases
Read more
People with blood type A (II) most susceptible to coronavirus infection - research
The scientists have reviewed data on 2,200 patients from three Chinese hospitals in vWuhan and Shenzhen, including over 200 lethal cases
Read more
Russia managed to offset all losses from sanctions — Putin
Putin agreed that the losses were significant
Read more
Putin discusses measures to combat COVID-19 with Estonian leader
As of Monday morning, 205 cases of COVID-19 were documented in Estonia and 93 in Russa
Read more
China develops 8 vaccines against COVID-19, some prove effective on animals
Animal testing is currently underway on transgenic mice and monkeys
Read more
Gazprom halts Power of Siberia gas pipeline for maintenance until April 1
The pipeline launched in December 2019 currently supplies natural gas to Russia's Far East and China
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia reaches 114
According to the deputy PM, 104 cases are imported, while ten people contracted the virus during contacts with infected individuals
Read more
WHO says Russia prepares for coronavirus spread ‘well’
Earlier, the WHO developed recommendations for countries on preparation to COVID-19
Read more
Attempts to isolate Crimea continue, but it’s harder to carry them out — Russian diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, opinion polls carried out in the Black Sea peninsula confirm a positive atmosphere of inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations
Read more
It will take current pandemic years to travel around the world, says German virologist
Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute assumed that "it will take the pandemic two years, or possibly several years to circle the world"
Read more
Russia imposes entry ban for foreigners from March 18 to May 1 over coronavirus risks
Read more
Iran ready to provide aid to US in fight against coronavirus
Earlier in response to Donald Trump's offer of help in mitigating the disease, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US can assist by withdrawing sanctions
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 147 over past day
31 new cases have been registered in Moscow
Read more
Press review: China praises Moscow’s timely aid to fight COVID-19 and Turkey’s foes unite
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 16
Read more
Russia, Turkey may soon sign contract on 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems
Under the contract, Turkey will be involved in the production process, according to the top brass
Read more
Current oil price is low, Kremlin says
Read more
Indian Army decides to purchase 400 more T-90S battle tanks — Russian military official
According to the Military Balance 2019 handbook published by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, over 1,025 T-90S tanks are operational in the Indian Army at present
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Serbia asks Russia to help cope with coronavirus epidemic
By today, 55 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Serbia
Read more
Putin demands foiling any attempts to destabilize society
The Russian president has expressed concern about the large number of unsolved crimes in the country
Read more
No evidence of animal-to-human transmission of coronavirus, says German minister
Earlier, experts from the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety dismissed media reports that the novel coronavirus can be passed from pets to humans
Read more
India likely to buy additional batch of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets — official
India currently has more than 60 MiG-29 aircarft
Read more
China’s Xinhua news agency says US ‘racist,’ ‘irresponsible’ — op-ed
The US politicians, the op-ed underscores, "went so far by employing racist language to label the pathogen behind the disease the ‘Chinese virus’ or ‘Wuhan virus,’ although its origin remains undetermined"
Read more
Russia’s top brass to unveil Buk-M3 air defense system at Victory Day parade
Overall, the military parade will involve 225 weapon systems, of which 24 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
Many countries opt for Russian combat equipment despite sanctions — official
Some countries and concrete persons are running real risks opting to buy Russian equipment, the military official stated
Read more
China ready to organize emergency supplies of medicines to Russia
According to the Chinese foreign minister, Beijing is interested in stepping up cooperation with Moscow to tackle the coronavirus infection
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Read more
Russia scientists invent 15-minute portable coronavirus test device
The device uses the isothermal polymerase chain reaction
Read more
Putin signs law on acquisition of Sberbank’s ordinary shares by government
The law prescribes that acquisition of Sberbank’s shares will be made within the framework of investing money from the National Wealth Fund
Read more
Low noise Borei class sub remained unnoticed by US during voyage to Far East
The submarine made a 42-day voyage from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet in 2015
Read more