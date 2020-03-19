IKEA shuts down shops around the world over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Sweden’s IKEA furniture retail network shuts down its shops in a number of countries over the coronavirus threat, IKEA parent company Ingka Group announced in a statement Thursday.

"The primary concern for IKEA since the coronavirus outbreak has been the health and safety of our co-workers and customers," the statement says. "The below details Ingka Group store closures. Online shopping is available in most countries."

According to the statement, shops closed in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada and the US.

Shops in Hungary remain open, but they will only work until 15:00 local time. Shops in India, Ireland and the UK will close Friday.

Meanwhile, IKEA shops, previously closed in China, steadily return to work, as the epidemic in the country slows down.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was registered in central China in late December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries. According to the latest data, over 210,000 people have contracted the virus; about 8,500 of them have died. A total of 199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, one person has died.