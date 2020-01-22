President of Tatarstan, Total CEO hash over cooperation prospects in Davos

KAZAN, January 22. /TASS/. President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Total CEO Patrick Jean Pouyanne met to discuss cooperation peospects in alternative energy and staff exchange on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the presidential press service reported on Wednesday.

"Rustam Minnikhanov noted that Total is now actively developing the alternative energy segment, investing in the production of batteries and other energy preservation solutions. Tatarstan is also interested in developing such technologies and is ready to offer the necessary conditions for localizing production in the republic. Another important area of ​​cooperation, according to the president of Tatarstan, is training staff for the oil and gas industry. Rustam Minnikhanov and Patrick Pouyanne discussed ways for the exchange of experience, including work with young professionals," the report stated.

Minnikhanov and Pouyanne also discussed cooperation opportunities in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas industry. They spoke about conducting joint research and testing new solutions, including the sites in Tatarstan.

Total is one of the world leaders in oil production and refining. The company conducts its own scientific research, carries out processes from oil production and refining to production.

Davos Forum is an annual meeting of the world political and business elite. Since the 1980s, the event has been one of the major global events of the year. In addition to politicians and businessmen, representatives of public organizations, academia, cultural figures and media leaders participate in the forum discussions.