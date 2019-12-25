Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be built despite sanctions — minister

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be built despite sanctions, although it remains unclear at present whether Swiss company Allseas will be able to complete the project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with RBC.

"It’s too early to speak now of whether Allseas will be able to complete Nord Stream 2. They suspended their work to rule out risks of sanctions," he said. "Regardless of sanctions, the pipeline will be built, only slightly less than 160 km of pipes remain to be laid."