Second line of TurkStream to be completed by 2020, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Construction of the second line of the TurkStream gas pipeline will be completed by 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zakharieva.

"Our Bulgarian colleagues told us about the start of the construction of infrastructure for transporting gas through the second branch of the Turkish Stream. According to the minister, the corresponding ceremony was held this very day with the participation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister and the Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria. The partners noted that the work will be completed by 2020, as planned," Lavrov said.

The TurkStream project includes laying a gas pipeline along the bottom of the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and further to the border with Greece. The first line will supply the Turkish market, the second — the countries of Southern and Southeast Europe. Gazprom considers Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Italy, and Serbia as potential markets.