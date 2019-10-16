Governor: Murmansk hub may handle 75% of Northern Sea Route’s cargo

TASS, October 16. The Murmansk Region will handle up to 60 million metric tons of cargo along the Northern Sea Route by 2035, the region’s Governor Andrei Chibis said on the sidelines of the international exhibition Road 2019 on Wednesday.

"By 2022, we will handle 18 million metric tons, by 2035 — 44 million metric tons, and by 2035 we expect to handle up to 60 million metric tons," he said.

The transhipment infrastructure is being provided at the Murmansk transport hub, which will serve vessels year-round.

"Murmansk develops into a major logistics center for the Northern Sea Route," the governor said, stressing that all works meet the planned time requirements.

Presently, the region is working on the Lavna terminal on the Kola Bay’s western shore. The terminal will be used primarily for handling coal. Another terminal will handle fertilizers. Additionally, negotiations are underway on projects for the transhipment of oil and gas.