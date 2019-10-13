Hainan enhances training of food processing specialists in Mekong Basin states

HAIKOU, October 13. /TASS/. China's Hainan has enhanced measures to train personnel from Mekong Basin states' enterprises that specialise in the processing and packaging of tropical agricultural products. According to www.hinews.cn, the program aims mainly to optimize China's cooperation with the countries of Southeast Asia within the Belt and Road Initiative.

According to the publication, the Hainan University with the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology support, organized a two-week training for employees of companies from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, in October.

"During the training, specialists from the Mekong Basin countries will get a clearer view of the machinery and equipment for the processing production of China's tropical agricultural products," said Han Shumei, head of the university organizing committee. "They have a chance to learn in practice how it is done in China."

According to local experts, such programs are aimed at boosting China's economic and industrial integration with the countries of Southeast Asia, as well as at forming effective international production chains in the region. Experts note that due to such programs, a reliable basis for the development of strong friendly ties between various peoples of the region is being created.

According to the Chinese government's plan, in 2016-2019 national universities should provide training for 5,000 specialists from the Mekong River Basin, provide them with 18,000 scholarships. Thus, "the weak links in agricultural processing are expected to be eliminated in the region", "the potential for the production of goods with high added value will be fully exploited", which will accelerate mutually beneficial cooperation with China.