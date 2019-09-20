{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

More than 138,000 enterprises registered on Hainan in 2019

The Hainan authorities register at least 570 new organizations daily

HAIKOU, September 20. /TASS/. More than 138,000 new enterprisess were registered 2019 in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, the island's administration reported. 

According to the data published on the official page of the provincial government on WeChat, approximately 92% of all organizations registered since the beginning of the year are private enterprises.

"The conditions for business activity on Hainan are improving, and this explains the steady growth dynamics," said a representative of the local market control department. According to him, one of the reasons for the rapid increase in the number of market entities in the province is the introduction of unified business registration procedure. According to statistics, the Hainan authorities daily draw up the activities of about 570 new organizations. The most significant growth was observed among manufacturing companies and extractive industries, software manufacturers and telecommunication technology service providers.

The service sector is showing no less progress: the number of hotels, restaurants, companies involved in transport services, storage and delivery of goods is rapidly growing in the province. The number of organizations specializing in social projects has more than doubled compared to the eight months of 2018.

According to official statistics, there are 844,000 enterprises on Hainan. At least 3.200 foreign companies are operating on the island.

Tags
Hainan
Putin-OPEC dialogue likely at Moscow energy forum in October, says Kremlin
The event is due on October 2-5
Read more
The Netherlands says DPR’s Tsemakh is now MH17 crash suspect — media company
The man was previously considered a witness in the case
Read more
Tsentr-2019 exercises to include firing of Russia’s Iskander mobile missile systems
Over 20 fighter jets will patrol the exercise zone
Read more
Over 200 combat vehicles to be airdropped as part of Tsentr-2019 exercise
For that, over 80 Il-76 military transport planes will be used
Read more
Massive drills involving pilots of Eastern Military District start in Far East
The exercise includes two regions in the Far East
Read more
Kiev’s attitude to Steinmeier formula runs counter to previous agreements — Kremlin
The spokesman noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position was proven correct once again yesterday
Read more
Pompeo plays down failure of Patriot missile defenses during Saudi Aramco attack
The US top diplomat lashed out at rumors that the attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities was a result of US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Helicopter carrier for Russian Navy included in state program for armaments
Earlier, sources in the shipbuilding industry told TASS the first two Russian universal amphibious ships will begin to be built at the Zaliv shipyard in Crimea in May 2020
Read more
Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran agree on forming Syrian Constitutional Committee
The Fifth Tripartite Summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey, focusing on Syria, was held in Turkey’s Ankara on Monday
Read more
US general admits NATO military superiority over Russia eroded
Dunford also said that Russia and China develop technologies and strategies that would exploit weak spots of the United States
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Read more
Russian billionaire Prokhorov completes sale of NBA Brooklyn Nets
Last year, the Canadian entrepreneur already bought 49% of the Brooklyn Nets’ shares for $1 billion
Read more
Russian holdings of US debt down to $8.5bln in July
Long-term US Treasury securities stood at $6.2 billion, while short-term amounted to $2.2 billion in the reported period
Read more
Ukraine’s top diplomat admits anti-Russian sanctions becoming inconvenient for Europe
"We will not surrender the territory of Ukraine and have notified the Russians about our red lines," he said
Read more
Russia calls on North Korea to avoid repeat attacks on Russian border service
The statement comes in the wake of the detention of two North Korean schooners in the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan
Read more
Press review: Normandy Quartet summit postponed and US helps cement Russian-Chinese ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 19
Read more
Kiev vows ‘radical measures’ in Donbass unless peace is restored in a year
Talking about "Zelensky's formula," the top diplomat singled out the issue of prisoner exchange
Read more
New secure communication system tested for Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
In addition to advanced anti-jamming technologies, the system "ensures constant cryptographic protection of communications"
Read more
Russia ready to sell its advanced weaponry to Saudi Arabia — Putin
"They will reliably protect all infrastructure objects of Saudi Arabia," Putin said
Read more
Bulgaria to complete TurkStream’s offshoot to Serbia by early 2020
In August, Bulgaria completed the first leg of the 403-kilometer section of the pipeline
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Snowden’s attorney confirms FSB tried to recruit him shortly after arrival to Russia
According to the lawyer, Snowden still has problems as a result of his refusal to work for the FSB
Read more
War-ravaged Khan Shaykhun liberated thanks to Syrian elite military unit, says expert
During the August operation, the Syrian army freed territories in the northern Hama Governorate and in the south of the neighboring Idlib Governorate, which had been controlled by terrorists since 2014
Read more
Businessman Deripaska sues Western newspapers for triggering US sanctions against him
The US Treasury Department introduced sanctions against Oleg Deripaska and companies controlled by him on April 6, 2018
Read more
Beijing, Moscow can balance negative impact from US — Chinese experts
In pundits' thinking, the damage Washington had done to the global economy was particularly affecting the United States’ allies
Read more
Estonian Foreign Ministry wants to summon Russian envoy after WW2 interview
According to the Estonian minister, the statements on Soviet soldiers who liberated Estonia are untrue, but the Republic of Estonia was occupied and that Estonia views "two occupations negatively"
Read more
Russian NGO survey shows White Helmets provide false information on Syria
To prepare its survey, the Fund for Research of Problems of Democracy interviewed a significant number of residents of regions where White Helmets are active
Read more
Three Russian border guards wounded in attack by North Korean boat’s crew
The FSB’s border guards in the Primorye Region have been taking decisive measures on curbing illegal activity, the FSB said
Read more
Proud of such level of ties: Putin praises Russia-Israel relationship
The Russian leader said he would travel to Israel in January 2020 and will take part in the ceremony of unveiling a memorial dedicated to victims of the Siege of Leningrad
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 bombers escorted by fighter jets of 5 states during Baltic Sea flight
By now, the Russian bombers have returned to their home base
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky plans disengagement of forces along entire contact line
Ukraine's foreign ministry points out that Zelensky’s plan envisages that a strong economy,a consolidated state, a strong army should be built, but calls against a military solution to the conflict
Read more
Ukraine’s Poroshenko reregistered his property fearing seizure, says lawyer
Earlier, it was announced that a court in Kiev seized property and corporate rights of the Kuznya on Rybalsky factory, which the lawyer described as one of the key assets for Poroshenko
Read more
Roscosmos chief reluctant to reveal what caused hole in Soyuz spacecraft
On August 30, 2018, a drop in pressure was detected at the ISS, caused by an air leak after the Soyuz spacecraft docked to the station, coming from a hole in the spacecraft’s habitation module
Read more
Russian diplomat hopes US sanctions won’t make Iran swerve from nuclear deal
Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will impose fresh sanctions against Iran within the next 48 hours
Read more
Snowden says Russia is only country with foreign policy independent enough to shelter him
The whistleblower said the fact that he regularly criticizes the Russian government demonstrates that he was not recruited by Moscow
Read more
Russia is ready to further develop cooperation with China in all areas
According to PM Dmitry Medvedev, his talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang showed that "the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation has entered a new stage"
Read more
Chief of Russia’s top nuclear institute dispels myth on ‘stolen’ atom bomb
Without the country's own fundamental scientific developments the data would have been useless, the pundit claimed
Read more
Closed the gap: Russia no longer lags behind West in future technologies, says expert
The Russian city of Novosibirsk is hosting the Technoprom-2019 international forum, running from September 18 to 20
Read more
US-made Saudi air defenses ineffective against drones — Russian military source
In the Persian Gulf, near Saudi Arabia’s shores, the source said, there are three US destroyers armed with the air defense system Aegis and 100 missiles SM-2
Read more
Russia’s Khrunichev center to make 11 Proton-M rockets before their production stops
Four rockets have been in production, seven more will be complete in 2020-2021
Read more
Sheremetyevo becomes first airport in Russia with three runways
The decision to build a third runway at Sheremetyevo was made in 2009
Read more
Over 160 North Korean poachers detained in Sea of Japan
The border guards injured in the attack in the Sea of Japan are in satisfactory condition, says the Federal Security Service
Read more
Press review: Saudis eye Russia’s S-400s and will Syria see peace after Ankara summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 17
Read more
Russia ensured technological independence for more than 350 types of arms, says Putin
The president has held a meeting of the Military and Industrial Commission
Read more
Russia to lay keels for 22 combat, supply ships in 2020 — source
Another source told TASS that for the first time in the history of Russian naval shipbuilding two universal amphibious assault vessels will begin to be built
Read more
Multicolor image of interstellar comet, discovered by Crimean astronomer, made in US
C/2019 Q4, which originated outside the solar system, was discovered by Russian amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on August 30, 2019
Read more
Chinese premier suggests greater bilateral openness during meeting with Putin
Li Keqiang arrived on a visit to Russia on an invitation from Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on September 16
Read more
US reconnaissance plane operated drones that attacked Hmeymim — defense official
Thirteen drones moved according to common combat battle deployment, operated by a single crew
Read more
Russia to offer Arab partners new means of protection from drones
This will take place at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on November 17-21
Read more
Trump names Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser
Trump said he had worked long and hard with O'Brien and he "will do a great job"
Read more
Russia, China agree on joint Moon exploration
The sides also signed an agreement on cooperation in the coordination of the Russian mission using Luna 26 orbiter and the Chinese research mission of the Moon’s polar area Chang'e 7
Read more