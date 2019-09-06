Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 7% for first time since 2014

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has reduced the key rate to 7% per annum for the first time since 2014 on the back of decelerating inflation, the regulator says on Friday.
"On September 6, 2019, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 7% per annum. Inflation slowdown is continuing. At the same time, inflation expectations remain elevated. The Russian economy’s growth rate is still coming in lower than the Bank of Russia’s expectations. Risks of a global economic slowdown have increased. Risks of inflation accelerating or slowing down by the year-end are balanced," the Central Bank says.