Putin says slow growth of public's real incomes raises concerns

National Projects to spur investment in Russian economy in 2020, experts say

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns about the slow growth of real incomes.

"Given the increase in wages in the economy, real incomes of people are growing slowly. This arouses concern," the Russian leader said, opening a meeting on economic issues.

More robust and dynamic growth of the national economy should be achieved, according to Putin.

Rates are certainly positive but the dynamics at large cannot satisfy us. It should be done so that the economic growth is more stable and more robust," the head of state said.

In the first half of 2019, Russia’s GDP rose by 0.7% and industrial growth amounted to 2.6%, including 2% in processing industries, Putin added.