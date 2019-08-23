Scientists say Arctic birds get adapted to changing climate

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian scientists jointly with experts form Norway’s University of Tromso came to the conclusion that the Arctic birds of prey - the rough-legged buzzard, also called the rough-legged hawk - over recent two decades have got adapted to the changed amounts of rodents, caused by the global warming. The birds now prefer eating not lemmings, but voles, which have grown in numbers, press service of Russia’s Ministry of Science and Education said on Thursday.

"Specialists from the Institute of Ecology of Plants and Animals, the Urals branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, jointly with partners from Norway studied how the rough-legged buzzard’s demography had changed in response to transformed biodiversity and dynamics of small rodents," the press service said. "Material for the report was collected at the Yerkuta research station on southern Yamal between 1999 and 2017."

Over the monitoring period, Russian scientists saw that the density of the birds’ nests dropped by three times, while the number of rodents - by almost six times. Over recent 20 years, the Siberian lemming disappeared from the Yamal Peninsula. The population of the collared lemming has shrunk by more than ten times, and populations of other rodents - by about five times. Thus, the scientists say, the share of lemmings has reduced, while the share of voles has grown.

"The rough-legged buzzards clearly preferred to eat lemmings. The density of their nests depended positively on the high population of rodents, but the changes in the rodents’ biodiversity have resulted in fewer nests of those birds," the press service said. "However, the scientists have come to the conclusion that recently the number of nestlings in nests has been growing, which means the birds have got adapted to the changes in their main food resource."

The article on the conducted research will be published by the Global Change Biology magazine.

The Arctic faces quick warming processes, where the average temperature by end of the current century may grow by 11 degrees. The indirect effect from climate changes is often seen in modified food chains.